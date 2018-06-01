Julio Arce Chokes Daniel Teymur In UFC Debut

Julio Arce made a successful UFC debut against Daniel Teymur.

Arce and Teymur did battle on the main card of UFC Utica. Arce earned his UFC contract from his performance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He did not disappoint inside the Octagon.

Teymur went for the leg kicks early. A stiff left hand was there for Arce. Another left found the face of Teymur. The round ended shortly after.

Teymur opened up the second stanza with a leg kick. Teymur partially blocked a head kick. Teymur responded with a counter left hand. An uppercut found the mark for Arce. A cut above the right eye formed on Teymur.

Teymur found himself on the canvas in the final round. Arce capitalized and took the back. Arce got under the chin and forced the tap via rear-naked choke.

Final Result: Julio Arce def. Daniel Teymur via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 2:55