UFC women’s bantamweight contender, Julianna Pena, has a new opponent, in form of ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holly Holm.

Pena is coming off an impressive submission victory over Sara McMann, which catapulted her into the top 5 of the 135lb division. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ initially attempted to push for a title fight against Amanda Nunes. However, Nunes is set to defend her Featherweight belt at UFC 259. Thus Pena must take a number one contender fight, and what better opponent than the former champion Holly Holm.

Holm is also coming off a notable win, having definitively defeated Irene Aldana over 5 rounds. The fight was very much billed as a stepping stone for Aldana, to launch the prospect towards a title shot with Nunes. However, Holm produced such a dominant performance, that she ensured she is now back in title contention.

ESPN have reported that the fight on May 8th, at a UFC Fight Night event. However, the location has not yet been announced. According to Tapology, Donald Cerrone vs Diego Sanchez and Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev will also be on the card, with more bouts to be announced.

MMA Junkie has reported that Pena’s manager, KO Reps’ Oren Hodak, has stated that “contracts have not been signed, but verbal agreements are in place” (via MMA Junkie).

