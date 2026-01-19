Jorge Masvidal Says Alexander Volkanovski Can’t Get Past Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy: “If he could beat those two dudes next, that’s interdimensional sh*t”

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on Alexander Volkanovski’s chances against Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. Volkanovski, who reclaimed the featherweight throne last year at UFC 314 by cruising to a unanimous decision victory against Diego Lopes, will run it back with Lopes later this month at UFC 325.

This will mark Alexander Volkanovski’s first title defense of his second reign. He plans to beat Lopes this time without taking any damage and then seek a quick turnaround to face the undefeated Evloev or Murphy. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Great’ said:

“I am planning on going out there and not taking any damage and have a quick turnaround… then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar or Lerone Murphy.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below:

Volkanovski plans to finish Diego Lopez without taking damage and come back fast for Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy



"I am planning on going out there and not taking any damage and have a quick turnaround… then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar or Lerone Murphy."

Jorge Masvidal believes Alexander Volkanovski can’t get past Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy

Former UFC BMF kingpin Jorge Masvidal believes Alexander Volkanovski can’t get past Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev. Both undefeated top contenders are in their prime, having showcased elite skill sets, relentless cardio, and high-level wrestling.

Masvidal says that although Volkanovski did amazing against Islam Makhachev in the wrestling department during their first outing at UFC 284, he would not be able to do the same against Evloev, as the 31-year-old Russian fighter has a different pace. He told Death Row MMA:

“I don’t think Volk beats either of those two guys. Movsar will be too much with the wrestling, in a different way. I know Volk did amazing against Islam with the wrestling, but Movsar has a different pace than Islam.”

‘Gambred’ went on to warn the Australian UFC champion about Murphy’s range, emphasizing just how explosive and dangerous ‘The Miracle’ can be.

“I see Murphy right now getting Volk. Volk can’t control this guy. I’d be surprised if Volk is able to take him down and hold him down. And on the feet, this guy is way longer, explosive, and he doesn’t do dumb things to get himself hurt.”

Lastly, Masvidal opined that it’ll be interdimensional if Volkanovski beats Evloev and Murphy.

“If Volk could pull this gauntlet off – greatest featherweight that ever lived, maybe fighter that ever lived. If he could beat those two dudes next, that’s interdimensional sh*t, another level of greatness.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Jorge Masvidal believes Alexander Volkanovski can't get past Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy



"I don't think Volk beats either of those two guys. Movsar will be too much with the wrestling in a different way. I know Volk did amazing against Islam with the wrestling, but…

If Volkanovski beats Lopes again, Masvidal’s perspective could shift. Previously, after ‘The Great’ suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, many believed the younger, more explosive Lopes would hand him the same fate. However, on fight night, the champion proved why experience matters most.

By delivering a similar performance at UFC 325, the 37-year-old would send a clear warning to Evloev and Murphy, who are waiting for a title shot next.