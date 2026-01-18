Diego Lopes open to potential Alexander Volkanovski trilogy, wants Movsar Evloev rematch

Diego Lopes recently weighed in on whether he will be open to a trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski if he manages to win the impending UFC 325 title rematch.

Lopes and ‘The Great’ will lock horns later this month to headline UFC 325. Ahead of this high-stakes title rematch, the 31-year-old has revealed that this time, he will have a completely different approach when he enters the octagon to fight the Australian.

Last year, when the two clashed for the vacant featherweight championship at UFC 314, Lopes hunted for fight-ending shots but lacked consistency. While he landed several heavy blows and briefly forced Volkanovski onto the back foot, ‘The Great,’ who is the far more experienced fighter, remained composed and calculated throughout. Staying largely outside Lopes’ danger zone, Volkanovski controlled the fight and cruised to a unanimous decision victory after five rounds to reclaim the title.

Lopes plans to turn the tide in his favor and dethrone ‘The Great’ at UFC 325. Recently, in an interview with UFC on TNT Sports, Lopes was asked if he would like to fight Volkanovski a third time if he wins the rematch. Lopes said:

“If the UFC wants one more fight with Volk, I’ll take one more fight with Volk, but I want a rematch with Movsar too. Lerone Murphy is okay, too.”

Check out Diego Lopes’ comments below:

Diego Lopes is ready for a trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski if he wins the rematch 👀



"If the UFC wants one more fight with Volk, I’ll take one more fight with Volk, but I want a rematch with Movsar too. Lerone Murphy is okay too."



January 16, 2026

What are Alexander Volkanovski’s plans?

Alexander Volkanovski plans to make easy work of Diego Lopes in the rematch, take the least of damage and seek a quick turnaround to fight the undefeated Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev. ‘The Great’ has no plans to retire after UFC 325, unless something goes drastically wrong. He told Ariel Helwani:

“I am planning on going out there and not taking any damage and have a quick turnaround… Then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar or Lerone Murphy.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below: