Jorge Masvidal Fires Back at ‘Relevance Police’ Ian Machado Garry: “Man, what the f**k have you done?”

Jorge Masvidal has taken issue with Ian Machado Garry’s assertion that Kamaru Usman is “irrelevant.” For context, after Garry beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar, he called out newly minted UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is rumored to fight ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ next and has expressed interest in the fight. The Future,’ however, considers Kamaru Usman irrelevant in the welterweight division presently, despite the former champion’s past accomplishments and records. Ian Machado Garry previously said:

“Kamaru Usman is f***ing irrelevant. He’s a has-been.”

Jorge Masvidal fires back at Ian Machado Garry

Jorge Masvidal recently gave his views on Kamaru Usman being the next welterweight title challenger. Masvidal also slammed Ian Machado Garry for playing relevance police and calling Usman “fu***ng irrelevant.” On his Death Row MMA podcast, ‘Gamebred’ quipped:

“Bro, I don’t know who died and made this motherf**ker the relevance police. I never thought I would be advocating for Usman, but here I am. Him calling Usman a has-been is so crazy because you’ve never even been, brother. Like, you beat up Belal, you know? But you had to eyepoke him twice to do that, and it wasn’t like you stopped him or anything. Maybe he’s pushing 40 years old, Usman, but I still see Usman beat the crap out of Ian Garry. Ian Garry is not the best welterweight out there, but he was born with some gifts. He’s massive. He’s like a light heavyweight at welterweight. I think a lot of guys will rock his sh*t, though, man. He’s already been rocked by Shavkat, who I think is one of the most deserving at 170 pounds… But for him to say Usman’s irrelevant? Man, what the f**k have you done?”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Ian Machado Garry is now ranked third in the welterweight division, whereas Shavkat Rakhmonov, who hasn’t competed in almost a year, is ranked second. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who the promotion chooses as Islam Makhachev’s next opponent, in a division that is filled with several worthy contenders who deserve a title shot.