Jorge Masvidal Details Brutal Stand-Up Plan for Potential Conor McGregor Fight: “I’m gonna beat the f*cking dog shit out of him”

Jorge Masvidal recently detailed how he plans on dismantling Conor McGregor should the two lock horns on June 14, when the UFC heads to the South Lawn of the White House.

The owner of the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history is rumored to take on ‘The Notorious’ after the latter’s long-discussed matchup with Michael Chandler fell through because of Dana White’s wishes.

Masvidal plans to stand and trade with McGregor and says there will be no grappling exchanges. He intends to use his reach, get close to Conor McGregor’s face, slice him up with elbow strikes, and punish his ribs with knees to the body. On The Ariel Helwani Show, he quipped:

“I’m gonna beat the f*cking dog shit out of him — straight-up, stand-up style. None of that grappling. I’m just gonna get in your face, knee your ribs, elbow your f*cking face. It’s gonna be a fight, man.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Masvidal claims the negotiations are going in the right direction, and behind the scenes, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is trying his best. However, the 41-year-old has neither confirmed nor denied whether he will take on McGregor.

Dustin Poirier gives his two cents on potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal bout

Having shared the octagon with ‘The Notorious’ three times and Michael Chandler once, Dustin Poirier thinks Jorge Masvidal is a tougher fight for Conor McGregor compared to Chandler.

Despite Poirier’s strained relationship with the Irishman because of their long-running feud, he still wants the latter to return to the octagon and get back to winning ways. On The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

“I think Masvidal is slicker on the feet. He can make things happen in there. I think the Chandler fight is a great matchup for Conor. I think it’s a layup. Conor’s a striker, man. Masvidal is slicker on the feet; for the most part, he can roll the punches and get into the pocket with Conor a lot better than Chandler will. Chandler is just huge explosive movements that I think Conor’s going to time, hurt him, and put him away… Jorge is big and long.”

