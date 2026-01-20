Michael Chandler Takes Aim at Jorge Masvidal Over Unconfirmed Conor McGregor Fight: “I cannot confirm nor deny if I landed on the moon”

Michael Chandler has taken a dig at Jorge Masvidal’s recent uncertain claims. Iron’ is in a tough spot after UFC CEO Dana White dashed the former’s hope of facing Conor McGregor at the UFC White House event.

With White no longer interested in this matchup, there are speculations about who McGregor should face next if not ‘Iron.’ And to make headlines, Masvidal, who retired in 2023 but is itching to return and fight again, recently claimed that he’s preparing for something big. However, ‘Gambred’ didn’t reveal if his next opponent could be ‘The Notorious.’

A few hours back, on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal doubled down on a potential return and how desperate he is to be a part of the UFC White House Card. The former BMF kingpin also revealed that his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is in talks with the UFC brass, and things are not looking bad right now. However, he didn’t confirm or deny when Helwani asked him if he’s in talks to potentially face the Irishman. The 41-year-old said:

“It’s not looking bad right now. I can’t say too much more, but it’s not looking bad right now.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:

Jorge Masvidal on the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor on the White House card:



"It's not looking bad right now. I can't say too much more, but it's not looking bad right now." pic.twitter.com/gF6PVVO1MF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2026

Michael Chandler mocks Jorge Masvidal

After being denied what he longed for, Michael Chandler took a swipe at Jorge Masvidal following the latter’s recent comments and his reluctance to clarify whether he plans to face Conor McGregor next. Chandler posted on X:

“How easy it is to get a headline these days: “I cannot confirm nor deny” about ANYTHING. Yeah, I cannot confirm nor deny if I landed on the moon last week.🌕🚀”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

How easy it is to get a headline these days: “I cannot confirm nor deny” about ANYTHING. Yeah, I cannot confirm nor deny if I landed on the moon last week.🌕🚀 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 20, 2026

Jorge Masvidal does not feel bad for Michael Chandler

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jorge Masvidal said that while he respects Michael Chandler, he doesn’t feel bad about Chandler being denied the Conor McGregor fight. Masvidal stressed that he didn’t “steal” the bout from Chandler and made it clear that he’s eagerly anticipating his own ‘red panty night.’

“I don’t feel bad for nobody in the sport. I was actually with Michael Chandler like 2 or 3 days ago. I love the dude. He’s f*cking hilarious. I got nothing but respect for Chandler, but when it comes to this fighting shit, I don’t feel bad for nobody, really.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Michael Chandler below: