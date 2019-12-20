Jorge Masvidal: ‘Clown’ Colby Covington Got What He Deserved With Broken Jaw

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are no longer friends. The American Top Team (ATT) Teammates had a falling out after Masvidal alleged that Covington didn’t pay one of his coaches.

Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” Masvidal said his initial reaction was to break Covington’s jaw. However, his coach advised him against such an action, insisting it would do him no good and could likely land him in jail. Masvidal says that karma caught up with Covington last weekend when he had his jaw broken by Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245.

Covington had his jaw broken midway through the fight before being finished by “The Nigerian Nightmare” late in the fifth and final round. Masvidal says Usman simply beat him to it. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“At first, my initial thing was just to break his face but then my coach said ‘That’s gonna probably get you in jail and you’re not gonna be able to fight and blah blah blah. Let the universe take care of him,’” Masvidal said. “And his exact words were, ‘We’ll get him in the prize ring and break his jaw.’ Somebody beat me to that but his jaw is broken.”

In regards to how he felt after seeing Covington meet a battered and bloody end at UFC 245, “Gamebred” says the “clown” got what he deserved.

“I don’t like to be critical of human beings because I am one and I’m nowhere near perfect but I’m just not with that whole, your whole career is based out of getting a rise out of people,” Masvidal said. “Like, if I come on your show and I’m just saying a bunch of controversial stuff for people to be talking about me, it’s not really my cup of tea. But people do it all the time and he’s the number one poster boy for that.

“He always wants to get a reaction out of people. Now this individual, when people are trying to get a reaction out of him, he’s reporting people on Instagram! He took the comments off so you can’t comment on them and then he’s reporting people on Instagram that were commenting on him. He was saying how negative they are towards him and stuff.

“This is a guy that’s calling people virgins, calling people nerds and saying they live in their parents basements, marks, snowflakes, making fun of Brazilians. That country, it’s not like it’s a rich country and it’s doing well. They’ve got a lot of poverty over there. They’ve got a lot of people that take it to heart what he’s saying and he doesn’t give a flying f*ck.

“And he does that all for a like on Facebook, for a paycheck for the three, four, five PPVs that it went up with. That guy’s a clown and he got what he deserved.”

What do you make of Masvidal’s comments on Covington’s loss and broken jaw?