Jorge Masvidal Camp Responds To Nick Diaz’s Recent Comments

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa promptly gave a response to Nick Diaz’s comments about him on Monday.

In a pre-recorded interview with Ariel Helwani that aired today, Diaz spoke of how he wasn’t pleased with Masvidal saying that he wanted to baptize his little brother Nate at UFC 244.

The former Strikeforce champion even went on to hint at fighting Masvidal in the future:

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you,” Diaz said. “I never had anything disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother so you’re already in a f*cked position if you fight with me.

“You don’t talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother. You don’t talk about that to nobody. You want to say that, do that? You want to walk? That’s on you.”

“Gamebred” is yet to respond to those comments, but Kawa posted a video on Instagram stating that it was Masvidal’s official response. You can watch it below:

Of course, it’s a reference to the movie Scarface, and seems to indicate that Masvidal doesn’t really care much about what the elder Diaz brother thinks.

It will certainly be interesting to see if this develops any further.

What do you think of this new beef?