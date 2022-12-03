Jonathan Pearce defeats Darren Elkins in bloody decision triumph – UFC Orlando Highlights

Emerging featherweight talent, Jonathan Pearce lands arguably the most high-profile of his Octagon tenure to date, defeating veteran featherweight mainstay, Darren Elkins in a unanimous decision, blood-filled clash on the preliminary card of UFC Orlando.

Pearce, who improves to 14-4 as a professional off the back of a recent second round knockout win over Makwan Amirkhani in July of this year in London, turned in another impressive performance tonight in his ‘Sunshine State’ meeting with Elkins.

Forcing a stoppage in the action in the third and final round of their preliminary card matchup, Pearce managed to slice the forehard of Elkins on the ground, courtesy of an elbow strike, with referee, Dan Miragliotta immediately calling for the Octagon-side doctor to take a look at the veteran.

Continuing to the final klaxon, Pearce, a native of Tennessee, landed a comfortable unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) win.

Below, catch the highlights from Jonathan Pearce’s win against Darren Elkins