Daniel Cormier Admits Relationship With Jon Jones Is “Not Nearly as Nasty” Anymore

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier has not yet squashed his long-running beef with arch-rival Jon Jones. However, Cormier’s recent comments suggest that things are getting better.

The pair has one of the most intense competitive rivalries in UFC history. They met twice inside the octagon, with ‘Bones’ winning in both outings. However, the second fight at UFC 214, which Jones won by technical knockout, was later overturned to a no-contest when the latter tested positive for a banned substance.

Recently, Cormier called out Jones for a third fight, this time under the Real American Freestyle (RAF) banner. The Olympic wrestler said:

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe.”

Cormier’s callout hinted that perhaps he wanted to reignite his feud with Jones. However, that is not the case.

DC admits “being around Jon Jones is different” now

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, ‘DC’ confessed that since both fighters are technically retired, they can now be in the same room without trying to fight each other. Cormier and Jones will serve as opposing coaches on the Russian ALF Reality series, which is similar to The Ultimate Fighter.

In the aforementioned interview, Cormier discussed how his relationship with Jones has evolved over the years, and the bad blood between the two is now slowly settling.

Therefore, even if viewers see them together in the near future when they serve as opposing coaches on the reality show, fans shouldn’t expect bad blood between the former UFC champions, who will do everything in their power to act professionally and bury their competitive hatchet.

Daniel Cormier said:

“Being around Jon Jones is different because we had such a bad history, but the reality is I’m done fighting now, and that part of it’s gone. So it’s not nearly as nasty, but I think we have done a good job of being professional, as much as we can. Obviously, we argue a lot, but that’s just the status of our relationship. But I think that we’ve gotten to a point in our lives where we can be in the same area without trying to fight each other.”

