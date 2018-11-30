Jon Jones Reveals Who He Should Have Fought Instead Of Gustafsson

Jon Jones will make his (latest) comeback to mixed martial arts (MMA) when he faces Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of December 29’s UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones and Gustafsson will face off in a rematch of their classic first fight at 2013’s UFC 165. The bout is expected to be for Daniel Cormier’s currently-held light heavyweight title.

Controversial great “Bones” has been out of action since he knocked out Cormier in July 2017. He then failed a drug test for anabolic steroid Turinabol and was suspended 15 months by USADA. But Gustafsson has been out for even longer. “The Mauler” was last seen knocking out Glover Teixeira in a five-round war at UFC Sweden in May 2017.

A New Contender

In their absence, surging light heavyweight Anthony Smith has stormed up the ranks. “Lionheart” knocked out Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua before submitting Volkan Oezdemir to cap off an awe-inspiring 2018. Many believe he’s next in line for a title shot, and he should be.

Jones recently embarked on a whirlwind media tour where he discussed any and all topics pertaining to his comeback. Part of that was on the UFC’s Unfiltered podcast (via MMA News), where he revealed he believes Smith should probably be who he is fighting:

“I don’t’ think either one of them are ready,” Jon Jones said on a recent appearance on “UFC Unfiltered.” I see major holes in both of their games. I think Anthony Smith may be closer to title contention. And I’ll be really excited to fight him. That’s probably who I should be fighting now as a warm-up fight over Alexander Gustafsson.”

Not Ready?

Yet even if Jones were to fight Smith, he doesn’t believe he is ready. He cited Smith’s recent win over Oezdemir, where he had his back taken by a usual striker, as evidence. Jones thinks if Smith faces a wrestler and submission artist on his level, he will be in for a world of hurt:

“I just feel like he’s definitely not ready. His last fight, he got tooled on the ground by Volkan. And Volkan is a striker. To have a striker take your back and ground and pound you from the back position for that long is just like…you get a wrestler like me on your back, dude, somebody’s gonna be looking for rear nakeds, put hooks in, somebody’s looking to really hurt you. He’s not ready.”

Smith has looked nearly unstoppable since moving to light heavyweight earlier this year. However, he has not faced anyone the caliber of Jones as of yet. Few have, and those who have, lost.

Jones has been his own worst enemy outside the cage, and that’s the only thing that has prevented him from becoming the most decorated fighter in UFC history. We’ll find out if he can regain his long-held title against Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Smith may be next, and that’s where we’ll know if “Lionheart” can truly beat the best at 205 pounds.