Jon Jones Makes Interesting Claims About Potential Boxing Career

Jon Jones makes interesting claims about a potential boxing career and a transition from MMA to boxing. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has had a great MMA career if you look past his failed drug tests and outside of the cage problems. Some could even say that he could be the GOAT.

Jones will have the chance to prove people wrong once he fights Alexander Gustafsson for a second time with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line. This will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

During a recent interview, Jones made it known that he thinks he could hang with the best boxers in the world.

“When I started doing MMA, I found myself in the UFC about nine months after my first practice so I’m aware that I have a mind for fighting,” Jones said in an interview with JW Raw via MMAMania. “I have a lot of faith and confidence in myself,” he added.

It would all come down to him dedicating himself to pure standup training. This would include hiring the right coaches to put around himself to train.

“I believe that if I were to hire the right people to be around me, that’s maybe four boxing coaches. That’s what the guys at the highest levels [have]. Hire guys to come in here and we spend two years focusing on boxing and only boxing, I believe I’d be able to compete with the best in the world.”

Jones made it known that he’s not going to do what Conor McGregor did by fighting Floyd Mayweather or in his case Anthony Joshua. The reason for that is due to him not thinking it would end well for him.