Jon Jones believes he could end up beginning a friendship with Daniel Cormier

UFC legend Jon Jones has suggested that his upcoming coaching battle with Daniel Cormier could lead to the two striking up a brand new friendship.

For the longest time, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have been bitter enemies. The two have competed twice against one another in mixed martial arts, with Jones coming out on top on both occasions. Of course, it’s been many years since the pair have squared off, and this latest venture where they will coach opposite one another on Season 3 of ALF Global’s “Alf Reality” series – may well lead to some kind of third meeting, perhaps in a wrestling or grappling setting.

Jon Jones is a controversial figure and we all know that to be the case, whereas Cormier has always stayed pretty true to his beliefs when it comes to his opinion of ‘Bones’. Whatever bad blood they had in the past, it will certainly be interesting to see how they approach this latest collision.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones had the following to say about what’s next between them.

Jon Jones says he has no problems with DC and maybe even wants a friendship. Never thought we’d see the day 😢



(via @RedCorner_MMA) pic.twitter.com/wTnMoapSx2 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) January 7, 2026

Jon Jones discusses relationship with Daniel Cormier

“I think it would be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show,” Jones told sport24_ru (h/t Red Corner MMA). “Obviously him and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much.

“We’ve beaten him twice, but I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship. But I have no problems with him. I think, if anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Could the two be turning a corner? Only time will tell, but one thing we know for sure is that their rivalry will live on long after both men are gone.