Following last night’s run-in at PFL 5, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has praised the physique of rival, Francis Ngannou, however, also claims that when it comes to fighting – he has the upper hand on the Cameroonian.

Jones, the current heavyweight title, managed to clinch the division crown vacated by the aforenoted, Ngannou back in March of this year in the main event of UFC 285, landing a first round guillotine choke submission win over common-opponent, Ciryl Gane.

As for Ngannou, the Batié native, revered as one the greatest knockout artists in the history of the sport, has yet to return to the Octagon since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over the aforenoted, Gane.

Tied to a potential fight with Ngannou throughout the last two years, Jones met face to face with the former UFC champion at PFL 5 last night – where he was cornering teammate, Maurice Greene, with the duo lamenting their failed pairing when both competed under the banner of the UFC.

Jon Jones speaks candidly of his relationship with UFC veteran, Francis Ngannou

Speaking candidly of their failed showdown during their respective Octagon stints, Jones claimed that Ngannou boasts a hugely impressive physique, the fighting realm would surely separate the two of them – in his favor.

“I know that I’m badder than him (Francis Ngannou),” Jon Jones told ESPN during an interview at the event. “So, I don’t have to give him any weird looks or whatever. He’s big muscles, he’s a very impressive looking figure, but when it comes to this fight game, it’s my whole world and I know who I am.”



“I’ve met Francis before, he’s a sweetheart of a guy,” Jon Jones explained. “Outside of the fight game, he’s a pretty respectful guy. I can be pretty respectful as well. I’m looking forward to seeing the brother and giving him some knuckles.”