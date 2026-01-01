Michael Chandler Stuns CBS NYE Audience by Teasing Conor McGregor White House Fight

Michael Chandler has once more teased and reaffirmed his fight against Conor McGregor this year, when the UFC heads to the South Lawn of the White House.

McGregor is already hitting the gym regularly, is in the testing pool, and is determined to be part of this iconic event. Chandler, too, had previously confirmed verbally that he and the Irishman are fighting on June 14. ‘Iron’ also proposed the idea of a White House belt for those fighting on this card.

Chandler and McGregor served as opposing coaches on TUF 31 in 2023. After the conclusion of the event, the two were slated to fight at UFC 303. However, McGregor withdrew from the bout because of a toe injury.

After that, ‘The Notorious’ was occupied with his BKFC duties, political ambitions, and legal issues. However, when the promotion confirmed the White House event, the Dubliner wasted no time in showing interest and now appears to be locked in to make his much-anticipated return.

Michael Chandler is preparing to whoop Conor McGregor this summer

Michael Chandler, on the CBS NYE broadcast, teased a fight against McGregor and quipped that he will be handing the Irishman a ‘good old-fashioned bu*t whooping.’

“I will say it’s going to be a big year. Number one, like you said, the UFC is now on Paramount+… Also there is a rumor going around. We can’t confirm or deny, but it does sound like I’ll be handing Conor McGregor a good old-fashioned passionate red, white, and blue bu*t whooping on the south lawn of the White House sometime this summer. That’s the plan.”

After Chandler’s UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor was scrapped, he locked horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and lost by decision. After that, ‘Iron’ also lost to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. He is currently on a three-fight losing skid with a UFC record of 2-5.

The Notorious’, on the other hand, has not entered the octagon after breaking his leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The UFC has not confirmed McGregor vs. Chandler yet and will start mapping the White House event’s fight lineup in February. However, with most stars allegedly out, injured, or not interested, there is only one way to make this card more appealing: By bringing back Conor McGregor.