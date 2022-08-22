Joel Bauman unleashes tirade on Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘pedophiles’ following TKO win at Fury FC 68

Joel Bauman
After recently going viral for his admission of contracting a case of herpes before a fight, Fury FC standout, Joel Bauman has once more grabbed several headlines after he launched a verbal attack on talkshow host, Jimmy Kimmel, and Hollywood elites, calling them “pedophiles” – and urging them to release “the flight logs”.

Joel Bauman previously admitted to fighting following a week of herpes simplex virus outbreaks

Bauman, who grabbed headlines earlier this summer, shockingly admitted following a victory at Fury FC 61, that he had contracted herpes before his fight.

“Last night I was tired, I was exhausted,” Joel Bauman said during his post-fight interview. “I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight. I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter.”

And following a TKO victory over Anthony Ivy, Bauman embarked on a post-fight interview tirade, where he once more touted his NFT, as well as taking aim at the Hollywood elite and the aforenoted, Kimmel, urging him to release “the flight logs”, as well as labelling the Californian elite as “pedophiles”.

“So all those doubting my NFT, you’re looking at the guy that’s the reason, why college athletes and high-school athletes are getting paid today, – Mr. influence to influencers,” Joel Bauman said, now sporting a studded collar and leather harness. “Secondly, Jimmy Kimmel – viral this, I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet. And until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, and Hollywood are all pedophiles to me. Eat d*ck. Am I cancelled yet .com?”

The original clip of Bauman’s post-fight interview, which was initially shared on the official UFC Fight Pass Twitter account, has since been deleted at the time of publication.

Bauman has previously competed under the LFA, Bellator, and Gamebred Fighting Championships banner to boot.

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

