Joe Rogan Clarifies Greg Hardy Comments

Joe Rogan clarifies his comments about former NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy in his latest fight. During the most recent episode of his Fight Companion podcast, Rogan expressed how he thought Hardy’s performance was “terrible and a “joke.”

Moving along to his MMA podcast alongside UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, the longtime UFC color commentator made his stance known even more.

“You’re watching the highest level of fights,” Rogan stated (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “You’re watching the co-main event. He’s just not ready for a co-main event. He rushed out, he gassed out, he burned himself out and Crowder recovered. The way it should be is you should have the early fights for people who are learning the sport. And then you get to the last couple of fights, the co-main and the main, you’re supposed to be seeing assassins like you and Henry Cejudo.”



Hardy hit Allen Crowder with an illegal knee strike to the head that ended his promotional debut in the co-headliner. The UFC on ESPN+ 1 event down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rogan continued by stating that the UFC could’ve easily put another fight in the co-headliner.

“There’s another fight they could have put in place of that,” Rogan continued. “A hundred percent. And again, this is not a knock on Crowder or Hardy. They’re guys out there doing it, they’re trying, they did their job, they’re fighting. The ending was super unfortunate. Again, you don’t know whether or not he did it on purpose. Look, you’re getting punched in the face. It’s chaos.”