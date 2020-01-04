Joanna Jedrzejczyk Believes Weili Zhang Fight Will Be Similar To Jessica Andrade Bout

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be the first challenger for Weili Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title.

The pair will meet at UFC 248 on March 7 from Las Vegas. Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, Jedrzejczyk broke down her matchup with Zhang. The Polish striker believes the matchup will go similar to her fight with Jessica Andrade from March of 2017. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Definitely ‘and the new,’ but she’s strong animal,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s so big. She’s huge, and she throws very hard punches, but I’m more experienced, I think, through these championship bouts so many times, so I’m a real fighter. My conditioning is always on point, and I will have to be very clever, very sneaky, as well, and I think this fight with Zhang will be similar to the fight with Jessica Andrade.”

Jedrzejczyk won her fight with Andrade via unanimous decision. It was her last bout before suffering the first defeat of her career to Rose Namajunas. As for Zhang, she comes off a first-round TKO win over Andrade to win the 115-pound title in front of her native Chinese crowd.

Now, she’ll make her first title defense against Jedrzejczyk, the most dominant champion the division has ever seen.

What do you think about Jedrzejczyk expecting her fight with Zhang to go similar to her matchup with Andrade?