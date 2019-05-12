Jessica Andrade Breaks Down Win Over Rose Namajunas

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade breaks down the strategy that made her a UFC champion.

Andrade had a memorable night when she KO’d Rose Namajunas by a slam in the second round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title in the main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event. This show took place on Saturday night (May 11, 2019) at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

While talking with the media after the fight, she revealed that her head coach was preaching to her about urgency.

It turns out that this is when she executed the maneuver at the perfect time that made her be added to the history books.

“I noticed she was dodging (my strikes), blood got in my eyes and I couldn’t see anything, but I stayed calm because the strategy was right,” Andrade said (H/T to MMAFighting). “I spoke with my master in between rounds and he said that I had already felt her hands, that I knew what could happen, ‘So let’s keep going because everything will be alright now. Keep working on those kicks because she’s getting tired.’ And it worked.

“When I put her against the fence, he said, ‘Go for it, go for it because it will work.’ I couldn’t believe I went for the pile driver.”