Dominick Reyes Folds Jared Cannonier Inside Three Minutes

Jared Cannonier fell like a sack of potatoes to Dominick Reyes.

The fourth bout on the UFC Chile main card saw two light heavyweights collide. Reyes and Cannonier clashed in Santiago, Chile tonight (May 19). Reyes looked to keep his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record intact.

Cannonier started early with a leg kick. Reyes fired off his own leg kicks. Reyes landed a knee to the body but stumbled back. Reyes grabbed onto a leg, but Cannonier used strikes to break free. Cannonier rushed in and went for a clinch, but it wasn’t there. Reyes fired off shots as his opponent moved forward. Reyes wobbled Cannonier with an inside upeprcut. Reyes went for the kill and knocked out Cannonier with another uppercut.

Final Result: Dominick Reyes def. Jared Cannonier via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:55