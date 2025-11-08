Jamall Emmers Dominates Hyder Amil – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Jamall Emmers delivered a dominant performance over Hyder Amil in the UFC Vegas 111 featured prelim.

Both fighters came out swinging from the get-go, but it was Emmers who appeared to be the more effective striker throughout the first two rounds. Mixing in a couple of takedowns along the way, ‘Pretty Boy’ was clearly in the driver’s seat going into the third and final stanza.

After finding success on the ground in round two, Emmers immediately went back to the ground game in the third, taking Amil down and fishing for a submission before settling into half guard.

Amil muscled his way back up with 90 seconds to go, but Emmers put him right back on the mat, teasing an arm triangle and moving into mount with relative ease. Once on his back again, there was little Amil could do, as Emmers rained down strikes through the final horn.

Official Result: Jamall Emmers def. Hyder Amil via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Jamall Emmers vs. Hyder Amil at UFC Vegas 111:

