Former Strikeforce Welterweight Champion and UFC title challenger Jake Shields sat down with Hall of Famer and former UFC Welterweight Champion Matt “The Terror” Serra for an episode of his Geeking Out podcast.

The pair of MMA veterans spoke about Jake’s journey through the sport, including his early fights, his relationship with Chuck Liddell and the Diaz Brothers, as well as the infamous Strikeforce brawl involving the Scrap Pack. As a member of the Scrap Pack, Jake Shields is no stranger to a good old-fashioned street fight.

The retired fighter also made headlines in 2022 following an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute with former UFC fighter Mike Jackson, who is best known for his bout against famed WWE wrestler CM Punk. Jackson was released from the promotion after compiling a 1–2 (1) record over a six-year span.

“He’s a piece of shit racist” : Jake Shields

Matt Serra spoke about how, in today’s social media-driven world, there are often few consequences for one’s actions. “I like how you took out Michael Jackson,” Serra told Jake Shields, referencing a controversial incident involving the retired fighter. Believing Jackson had been disrespectful and loud-mouthed online, the Hall of Famer asked Shields what had happened.

“He was running his mouth on Twitter,” Shields explained, adding context to the altercation. “I’d never fight a random person, but if you’re in the UFC, around my weight, and talking trash—we agreed on Twitter to fight on sight.”

Shields elaborated further: “He’s a terrible fighter, but I’m retired, I’m older, and we’re the same weight class. He was talking trash, calling me racist. He’s a quarter Black, calling me racist, which is ridiculous.” Shields continued, “He was saying things like ‘Fuck white people, fuck crackers.’ So, he’s just a piece of shit racist.”

Jake Shields recalled that after a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter, he walked into the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas and happened to see Jackson hitting the bags. Shields said that when he confronted Jackson, Jackson responded, “No, bro, let’s go do this in Houston,” which Shields believed was an attempt to avoid the altercation.

“They grabbed me and held me back,” Shields said, referring to his coaches. “But then this dude starts barking, talking a lot of trash. So Dewey (coach) let me go.” Serra laughed at the story as Shields continued, “So I threw him on the ground. He felt like a little girl—I’ve had sex with girls stronger than him.”

According to Shields, after the altercation was broken up, Jackson turned to Dewey Cooper—his friend and a respected former kickboxer and trainer—and called him an “Uncle Tom” and a “coon” for siding with Shields over “someone who is a quarter Black.”

Shields said Jackson tried to sue him afterward. “I had to deal with it for a few months,” he said, but noted that the lawyer ultimately dropped the case.

Jake Shields concluded by calling Mike Jackson “an embarrassment” and claimed, “He can’t walk into any gym without getting beat up.”

At the end of the story, Matt Serra looked into the camera and said, “F you, Mike Jackson.”