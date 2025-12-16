UFC Veteran Lights Up “Dumb” Experts Picking Jake Paul To Defeat Anthony Joshua: “There’s No Logical Reason To Believe It”

The idea of Jake Paul actually pulling off an upset against Anthony Joshua has at least one UFC veteran shaking his head. Paul is set to face former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua in a boxing showdown this Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.





JAKE PAUL vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA

LIVE only on Netflix

Friday December 19

Friday December 19

Since its announcement, the matchup has split combat sports fans, largely due to the stark difference in experience between the two competitors. Unsurprisingly, “The Problem Child” enters as a heavy underdog against Joshua, though some prominent voices in the fight community continue to back the unlikely upset.

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson have both sided with the YouTuber-turned-boxer to pull off the win, while former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury voiced his support for Paul even before the bout was made official. Matt Brown, however, has little patience for anyone picking Paul to come out on top.

UFC Veteran Matt Brown Laughs Off Jake Paul Upset Picks

During a recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer (via MMAFighting.com), Matt Brown shared his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua matchup. The UFC veteran dismissed the idea of Paul winning outright, saying there is no sound basis for such predictions.

“The Immortal” went on to argue that those backing Paul are merely setting themselves up to claim credit if a shock somehow occurs, while stressing that anyone who truly understands boxing should expect “AJ” to finish the fight emphatically.