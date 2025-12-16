UFC Veteran Lights Up “Dumb” Experts Picking Jake Paul To Defeat Anthony Joshua: “There’s No Logical Reason To Believe It”
The idea of Jake Paul actually pulling off an upset against Anthony Joshua has at least one UFC veteran shaking his head. Paul is set to face former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua in a boxing showdown this Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Since its announcement, the matchup has split combat sports fans, largely due to the stark difference in experience between the two competitors. Unsurprisingly, “The Problem Child” enters as a heavy underdog against Joshua, though some prominent voices in the fight community continue to back the unlikely upset.
Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson have both sided with the YouTuber-turned-boxer to pull off the win, while former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury voiced his support for Paul even before the bout was made official. Matt Brown, however, has little patience for anyone picking Paul to come out on top.
UFC Veteran Matt Brown Laughs Off Jake Paul Upset Picks
During a recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer (via MMAFighting.com), Matt Brown shared his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua matchup. The UFC veteran dismissed the idea of Paul winning outright, saying there is no sound basis for such predictions.
“The Immortal” went on to argue that those backing Paul are merely setting themselves up to claim credit if a shock somehow occurs, while stressing that anyone who truly understands boxing should expect “AJ” to finish the fight emphatically.
“You are not a fight expert for calling Jake Paul to win,” Brown said. “You’re going against everything that a fight expert would ever take into account. There is zero reason whatsoever to believe Jake Paul has a chance against Anthony Joshua… You have to respect the fact that he’s going in there and doing this with Anthony Joshua. Does that mean he has a chance of winning? No. I have as good of a chance as going on a date with Scarlett Johansson tonight. Probably not going to happen.
“It’s a silly conversation. It’s part of the news, and we’ve got to talk about it. Every now and then in this sport, these things come up that become big topics of conversation and you just feel silly even entertaining it. I’m just like OK, you really think Jake Paul’s going to win? OK, you’re dumb. Either you don’t really think it or you’re dumb. There’s no logical reason to believe it.”