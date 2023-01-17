Report – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury professional boxing match set for February 25.

Undefeated professional boxers, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury are reportedly once more slated to share the squared circle in a boxing match – this time as soon as five weeks away on February 25. according to reports.

According to an initial report from mixed martial arts reporter, Ariel Helwani, Ohio native, Jake Paul will meet Manchester-born fighter, Tommy Fury on February 25. in a professional boxing match.

“Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources,” Helwani tweeted.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

Boasting an undefeated 6-0 professional boxing record, Paul most recently headlined a Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event back in October of last year against former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

Dropping the Brazilian in the eighth and final round of their Arizona headliner, Paul managed to land a unanimous decision victory.

For Fury, the former Love Island reality television star and half-brother of current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, currently boasts an unbeaten 8-0 professional record, most recently defeating Daniel Bocianski back in April of last year over the course of six rounds on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

First booked to fight Paul back in December 2021 in Florida, Fury was forced from the fight with the American due to injury.

Last year, Fury was booked to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden in August, however, Fury was unable to travel alongside his team due to his elder brother, Tyson’s, alleged association with the sanctioned reputed drugs baron, Daniel Kinahan.

Jake Paul holds four career knockout victories

Landing an impressive four career knockout wins, Paul has also stopped former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with strikes, as well as the retired former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, Ben Askren.

Also landing four career knockout victories to go with four further decision wins, Fury made his professional boxing debut back in December 2018.