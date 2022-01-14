YouTube turned boxing superstar Jake Paul has once again taken a huge dig at UFC President Dana White, this time citing the UFC Heavyweight champion in Francis Ngannou who is currently at odds with MMA’s premier promotion as contract talks rumble on.

Paul took to Twitter to show his displeasure with Ngannou’s fight pay of $500k-$600k and with Ngannou coming out and saying he will not fight for that amount anymore, it was a perfect opportunity for Paul to chime in.

“give this man [Ngannou] what he wants Dana. such a f***ed up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon…”

give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… https://t.co/nYIiEyJAlr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 14, 2022

Ngannou sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto touching on a variety of topics including his upcoming Heavyweight title defense next weekend against Cyril Gane at UFC 270. One topic that has been a hot one in the MMA world the last few months and is really coming to a head next weekend will be Ngannou’s public contract dispute with the UFC.

“No. I will not fight for five, six hundred thousand anymore. I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this [UFC 270] fight just for a personal reason and because I want to make sure that [he sees out his current deal] regardless, even if it’s unfair. I’ve been wrongly treated.”

You can catch the full interview below:

Ngannou has been adamant about having the UFC be apart of a potential boxing superfight with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, something a lot of fans have been backing for the Heavyweight king. It will certainly be an interesting situation as we close in on next weekend’s UFC Heavyweight championship fight. If Ngannou can pull off a win, it could open a lot of doors for the champ.

Do you think Jake Paul is right? Should Dana White & the UFC pay Francis Ngannou what he wants?

