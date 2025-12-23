Jake Paul expects to fight in 2026 despite broken jaw, says MVP co-founder

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has provided an update on the current condition of Jake Paul after his recent surgery to fix his broken jaw.

While Jake Paul certainly has a lot of critics, many respected the fact that he got into the ring to compete against Anthony Joshua last Friday night. Of course, it didn’t exactly go the way he desired, with Paul falling to a knockout defeat that led to his jaw being broken. Still, he survived until the sixth round, which is something we imagine we will hear a lot from ‘The Problem Child’ as we look ahead to his boxing future.

One of the main men responsible for helping to make this event happen is Nakisa Bidarian. He has been by the side of Jake Paul throughout the MVP venture, and that will likely continue to be the case as they attempt to grow their brand and push further into the mainstream with their blockbuster events.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Bidarian had the following to say about Jake Paul’s current state of mind and physical health.

Nakisa Bidarian’s view on Jake Paul’s future

“He’s doing great,” Bidarian said. Obviously, there is periods of time during the day where there’s a lot of pain. Periods of time where there is no pain, actually.

“The recovery process is five to six weeks. And he’s focused on coming back to boxing in 2026.”

Bidarian added: “I don’t view a broken jaw as career-ending or defining. In MMA, [Junior] dos Santos broke his jaw, had plates put in, came back, and became champion after that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Paul is going to have plenty of big fights ahead of him if he wants to continue pursuing a boxing career, and who knows, maybe he will even fight for a world title one day.