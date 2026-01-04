Jack Della Maddalena Addresses Carlos Prates’ Callout, Issues Bold Claim

Jack Della Maddalena, Carlos Prates

Jack Della Maddalena has responded to Carlos Prates’ call-out. For context, the Instagram page MMA ADDICT posted that the promotion is targeting ‘JDM’ vs. Prates for UFC 327 on April 11 in Miami. Prates shared the post on his Instagram story, placed a couple of emojis, and tagged the UFC.

“👀☎️❓”

Check out Carlos Prates’ callout below:

Now, Della Maddalena has responded. During a candid chat with N3on, the former UFC welterweight champion said:

“Oh yeah! That would be a good fight. Let’s go. I’m in… He’s got pretty good striking. I reckon I’d finish him. It has to be a five-rounder for sure.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below:

Prates’ only loss in the UFC came against short-notice opponent Ian Machado Garry. After that setback, ‘The Nightmare’ has secured two back-to-back knockout victories. In his last fight at UFC 322, the Brazilian became the first man to knock out Leon Edwards.

Della Maddalena, on the other hand, lost his welterweight championship to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov

Despite his title loss, Jack Della Maddalena remains ambitious and has identified the ideal fight to earn his next shot at UFC gold. During a chat with N3on, the Australian expressed interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I want to fight Shavkat because beating someone like him, you get thrown right back in there.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below:

Rakhmonov is undefeated in MMA and is the number two-ranked UFC welterweight at the moment. After dealing with injuries for more than a year, ‘Nomad’ is looking to return to the octagon in February or March and will likely need another win before earning a title shot.

If ‘JDM’ can seize the opportunity and hand the Kazakh fighter his first defeat, it could be the key to running it back with Islam Makhachev and reclaiming what he lost at UFC 322.

