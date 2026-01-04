Jack Della Maddalena Targets Shavkat Rakhmonov Before Pushing for Title Shot

Jack Della Maddalena wants to regain the UFC welterweight championship. To secure a title shot, the former UFC champion wants to fight the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

JDM’ lost his welterweight strap to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. The Australian had no answer to Makhachev’s ground game, and despite being the better fighter on the feet, he was unable to use it as an advantage against the Russian phenom.

In a recent interview with N3on, ‘JDM’ was asked his views on him fighting Rakhmonov down the line. Della Maddalena seconded the idea, as he believes that beating ‘Nomad’ can help him get another shot at Makhachev. He said:

“Me vs. Shavkat, that’s the fight… That’s why I want to fight Shavkat because beating someone like him, you get thrown right back in there [for a title shot].”

About Della Maddalena’s last fight, he added:

“He’s [Makhachev] good. His top position is good. He’s good at just holding people down. He’s like pinning, and I got stuck there.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments about Shavkat Rakhmonov below:

‘JDM’ has also shown interest in fighting Carlos Prates, and Prates vs. Della Maddalena is a rumored target for UFC 327.

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s last UFC fight was in 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has been on the sidelines for more than a year because of a meniscus injury and a partial ACL tear. His last fight was in 2024 against Ian Machado Garry, which he won by unanimous decision.

Despite being inactive, Rakhmonov is currently ranked number two on the welterweight chart. However, since he has been inactive, the MMA community wants him to win a bout against any top contender before fighting Islam Makhachev. Even the P4P king seconds the same idea.

Rakhmonov is expected to make his return in the next 1-2 months. He’s shown interest in fighting Makhachev, ‘JDM,’ or any other top contender. On the other hand, Joaquin Buckley had been constantly calling out ‘Nomad’ on social media by taking fiery digs at the Kazakh fighter.