Jacare Souza Issues Ominous Statement On Fighting Future

Time and time again, Jacare Souza gets one win away from a UFC title shot only to watch his opportunity fall by the wayside.

Souza had his moments during his main event fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Ft. Lauderdale, but the longtime veteran ran into a Swedish buzzsaw.

Jacare issued a statement on the disappointing loss.

“I’m sad because I did a great training camp for this fight,” Souza told MMA Junkie (h/t (mmamania). “I trained good, but I didn’t do my best inside the Octagon.

“I’m bad right now. Congrats to Jack, he did a great job. I don’t have a plan right now. I come back to my home, take a vacation with my family. Tomorrow, I’m going out with my kids. I don’t know. I need to go back with my family and that’s it.”

Souza, who currently occupies the No. 4 spot in the middleweight, will almost certainly drop out of the top five and there is a good possibility he will fall out of the top 10 altogether.

Jacare will turn 40 years old later this year. The former Strikeforce champion has not seen his hand raised in back-to-back contests since 2017.