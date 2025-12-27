Islam Makhachev Weighs In on Conor McGregor’s Timing vs Ilia Topuria’s Power

Pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev was recently asked if he rates UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s striking pedigree higher than Conor McGregor’s.

Despite McGregor’s long-running feud with Team Khabib, Makhachev favored the Irishman.

In the past, the Dubliner has put several opponents to sleep with his elite precision and timing. The Notorious’ etched his name into UFC history by knocking out Jose Aldo at UFC 194, which to date remains the fastest finish in a UFC title fight. After that win, McGregor said:

“Precision beats power and timing beats speed.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Over the years, several high-profile fighters, including Eddie Alvarez, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier, have felt the impact of McGregor’s left hand.

Topuria, on the other hand, has also secured knockout victories over Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Alexander Volkanovski on his way to becoming a two-division UFC champion.

McGregor fights in the southpaw stance, and his left hand is his primary weapon. On the other hand, Topuria uses his sharp and power-heavy right hand to set up fight-ending blows.

Islam Makhachev compares Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor’s striking

Islam Makhachev noted in a recent interview with Ushatayka that Conor McGregor’s fighting style, timing, and ability to catch opponents with his right hand were exceptional. The Russian fighter said:

“If we’re talking about pure offensive power, maybe Topuria has more. But as a counter-puncher, McGregor was better. His timing, the way he waited and set things up. I’m a southpaw myself, and he’s a southpaw too. The way he would catch opponents with the left hand while making them miss. That was on another level.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev was asked about Ilia Topuria’s stand-up compared to Conor McGregor’s 🥊



– "Do you rate Topuria higher than Conor in terms of skill?"



– "If we’re talking about pure offensive power, maybe Topuria has more. But as a counter-puncher, McGregor was better. His timing… pic.twitter.com/08TTxY64eM — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) December 27, 2025

Conor McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. However, this year, after the UFC announced the White House 2026 card, ‘The Notorious’ showed interest in it, joined the testing pool, and is now determined to be a part of this event.

He is also training regularly and will have a six-month fight camp before his much-awaited return. If everything goes as planned, McGregor will fight Michael Chandler on June 14. More news is expected in February 2026, when the promotion maps the fight lineup for the UFC White House card.

Topuria, on the other hand, has taken a hiatus from fighting for personal reasons and is expected to return after the first quarter of 2026.