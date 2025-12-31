Islam Makhachev Offers Blunt Take On UFC Dropping Rinat Fakhretdinov Following 6-0-1 Run: “Doesn’t Need Guys Who Just Beat Everyone”

Islam Makhachev may have an answer as to why the UFC decided to part ways with Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Last week, reports surfaced that the MMA promotion opted not to offer Fakhretdinov a new contract after his initial seven-fight deal came to an end.

“Gladiator” compiled a 6–0–1 record during his stint in the UFC, punctuating his run with a blistering 54-second TKO of Andreas Gustafsson in his most recent appearance at UFC Paris this past September.

Fakhretdinov made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 56 in June 2022 and went on to notch victories over fighters like Carlos Leal, Kevin Lee, and Bryan Battle. The lone blemish on his record during that run came via a majority draw against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Sao Paulo.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia reacts after his submission victory over Kevin Lee in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Islam Makhachev Links Rinat Fakhretdinov’s UFC Exit To Lack Of Promotion And Star Power

During a recent interview with Ushatayka (via Championship Rounds), reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev weighed in on the UFC’s decision not to offer Rinat Fakhretdinov a new contract.

Makhachev suggested that the UFC’s choice may have been driven largely by “Gladiator” not being a recognizable name among the broader MMA audience and being less marketable overall, citing language barriers as a factor despite his solid unbeaten run.

“The UFC needs fighters they can sell, who can make money,” Makhachev said. “And Rinat would just go out there and win. The UFC doesn’t need guys who just beat everyone and stay quiet. Learn English, learn how to sell yourself, learn how to be interesting to the public. They love the show. And because of that, you just need to learn how to put on a show.”

Fakhretdinov owns a 24–1–1 professional record, with 18 of his victories coming by finish. Given those credentials, he is well positioned to secure a strong contract with another major MMA promotion.