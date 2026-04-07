Islam Makhachev Reiterates Ilia Topuria Pulled Out of Fight After Asking for Too Much Money

Islam Makhachev has fired back at Ilia Topuria for making up stories. During an interview yesterday with El Partidazo de COPE, the reigning UFC lightweight champion alleged that he vs. Makhachev was a done deal for the White House card on June 14.

Ali Abdelaziz gives an update on Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje. [Images via UFC]

However, the Russian fighter pulled out at the eleventh hour due to injury, after which the UFC booked the lightweight title unification bout between Topuria and Justin Gaethje. The 29-year-old said:

“It was very, very close. In fact, hours before the entire White House card was announced, I was going to fight Islam, and the fight was going to be announced. Hours before the announcement, I got a call where they told me Islam was out with an injury, and I was fighting Justin Gaethje. So really, the fight was very close to happening.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev called out Ilia Topuria for claiming he pulled out of the fight 👀



“I accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out.



Every interview you give a different story.” pic.twitter.com/M0vwBfnWcJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 7, 2026

In another interview, Topuria called Makhachev’s team “weird people.”

“Weird people. Strange people.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria says he went to sleep thinking he was going to fight Islam Makhachev at the White House, then woke up to calls saying it's actually going to be Justin Gaethje



🗣️ Ilia: "[I went to sleep] knowing and thinking I was going to fight Islam."



🗣️ Reporter: "Why doesn't… pic.twitter.com/dSg8nEAYJM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 6, 2026

Islam Makhachev calls out Ilia Topuria over fake claims

Islam Makhachev called out Ilia Topuria for spreading lies about their alleged super fight, which the 29-year-old said was a done deal. As per Makhachev, he was game to throw down with “El Matador” on June 14. However, Topuria asked for an “unrealistic purse” to fight the P4P king, after which the UFC brass decided not to go forward with the super fight.

Makhachev posted on X, clarifying that Topuria was the one who pulled out, and he is getting tired of multiple fake narratives from “El Matador” and team.

“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team. I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story. You pulled out, and you know it.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it.

Even his manager confirmed it.… — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 7, 2026



