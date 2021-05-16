Islam Makhachev is gunning for Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira became the new lightweight king following a second-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 headliner last night.

All eyes are now on who could be his next opponent and first title defense. While Justin Gaethje is an option, the chances are it will be the winner of the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy.

However, Makhachev is hoping he will get to clash with Oliveira in the near future. The Dagestan native congratulated “Do Bronx” following his victory before sending a message.

“Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs keep that belt for me. See you soon 👊🏼”

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs keep that belt for me. See you soon 👊🏼 https://t.co/8tX0WCouBq — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 16, 2021

Many observers are viewing a potential Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight as the Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight we never got to see.

That said, Makhachev still has work to do as he has to get past Thiago Moises first and climb up the lightweight ranks which hasn’t proven easy with many fighters continuing to allegedly duck him.

It is certainly a highly-intriguing matchup, however.