Internet Influencer Volunterrs Bodyguard to Fight Andrei Arlovski – Everyone Agrees

It sounds like Andrei Arlovski, former UFC heavyweight champ, has his next bout lined up. The internet’s attention economy rarely rests, and the aftermath of Jake Paul’s knockout loss to Anthony Joshua proved no exception. What happened backstage at Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19 has since morphed into something far more calculated: a formal fight challenge that both parties have officially agreed to pursue.

Andrei Arlovski’s Management Just Confirmed It: The Fight Is On

The incident itself remains contested in details, though the broad strokes are clear. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, 46, found himself in a physical altercation with members of content creator Jack Doherty’s entourage as they navigated the venue following the main event.

Doherty’s account claims Arlovski initiated contact, bumping into his cameraman before throwing a kick. Arlovski’s version differs sharply, he states he merely asked what was happening before being attacked by multiple people. Video evidence from multiple angles suggests Doherty’s associates threw the first punches, with Arlovski responding decisively. The confrontation escalated quickly, with Arlovski landing strikes on two members of Doherty’s group while Doherty himself remained sheltered behind his bodyguard, Kane Kongg.​

Rather than letting the incident fade into the endless scroll of internet drama, both sides mobilized. Arlovski appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show on December 23, where he publicly stated his willingness to fight Doherty’s bodyguard. Helwani directly posed the question: “Is there anything that’s going to come from this?” To which Arlovski replied: “You have more connections, please hook me up. Yes, would love to, especially with that uh bodyguard guy.”

Doherty responded by posting his own video challenge the same day, directly offering Arlovski a fight against his bodyguard with financial incentives. “My security guard is down to box that Andre guy,” Doherty said in his statement, promising both fighters “the biggest paydays of your lives.” He also floated alternative options: a one-versus-one match between himself and Arlovski, or a 3v1 scenario where he and two associates would fight the veteran simultaneously.​

The crucial detail is that both camps have now formally agreed. Arlovski’s management team, First Round Management’s Abe Kawa, confirmed to MMA Fighting that “we fully accept the challenge” and are currently attempting to obtain Doherty’s contact information to finalize arrangements. This represents a meaningful shift from posturing, there’s now documented agreement to move forward.

Kane Kongg, Doherty’s bodyguard, stands at 6’9″ and weighs around 370 pounds. Despite his size advantage, Arlovski’s pedigree presents an enormous obstacle. The former UFC heavyweight champion boasts 25 years of professional fighting experience across MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and traditional boxing. Since leaving the UFC after a split decision loss to Martin Buday at UFC 303 in June 2024, Arlovski has competed in boxing formats. His recent record includes victories by knockout at Dirty Boxing (DBX 1 in March) and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC 76 in June, where he stopped Josh Copeland). He’s scheduled to fight Ben Rothwell for the BKFC heavyweight championship on February 7, 2026, at Knuckle Mania in Philadelphia.​

Who is Jack Doherty?

Internet personality Jack Doherty is best known for trying to provoke fights, then standing behind his bodyguard.