Andrei Arlovski Breaks Silence On Viral Backstage Brawl With Jack Doherty: “They Were Threatening Me, My Wife, My Kid”

Andrei Arlovski insists his actions against Jack Doherty’s crew were necessary. Last Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Arlovski found himself caught up in a backstage confrontation with Doherty during the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event.

The situation began when social media influencer and streamer Doherty, widely known for filming himself deliberately colliding with strangers and then hiding behind his bodyguard when things escalate, tried the same stunt with Arlovski and quickly realized he had picked the wrong target this time.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed Doherty attempting the same prank on the former UFC heavyweight champion, but Arlovski was in no mood to entertain it, and the 22-year-old YouTuber’s security appeared hesitant to step in as the situation escalated.

The situation escalated as members of Doherty’s entourage began throwing punches, prompting Arlovski to respond decisively. “The Pitbull” dropped one individual and followed up before security finally rushed in to separate those involved. Despite Doherty repeatedly yelling for everyone to calm down, his crew continued to engage, and Andrei Arlovski showed no interest in retreating until security brought the chaotic scene under control.

Andrei Arlovski took to social media on Sunday to address the altercation involving Jack Doherty and his entourage, offering his version of events. “The Pitbull” stressed that he did not assault anyone, explaining that his actions were strictly about protecting his family and a friend and putting an end to what he viewed as a legitimate threat.

“First of all, I didn’t beat [up] anyone, I just stopped the threat,” Arlovski said on Instagram. “They were threatening me, my wife, my kid, and I have another friend [who was there]. I did what I was supposed to do, what every man is supposed to do. Stop the threat. I didn’t beat them. I just stopped the threat. “I guess because they were looking for content for their website and I guess I was the victim. They thought maybe it was going to be easy content for YouTube. Maybe that’s why. Maybe I’m old. Maybe because it was three idiots and a big bodyguard.”

Arlovski acknowledged his wife for helping defuse the situation in its early moments, admitting he was close to losing his composure when the confrontation erupted. The 46-year-old MMA veteran confirmed that he was struck once during the scuffle and even joked that he would be open to facing Doherty’s bodyguard in a fight if Jake Paul or anyone else was interested in making that matchup a reality.