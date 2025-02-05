Ilia Topuria provides update on his next UFC fight

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has provided an update on what his next fight in the promotion could be.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts right now. He is the undisputed featherweight king, having knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Oh, and he’s also one of the most valuable names the company has at its disposal right now.

But in terms of his immediate future, nobody really knows what’s next for Ilia Topuria. Some think he’ll defend the belt again, whereas others believe he could be heading up to 155 pounds to challenge for a second world title.

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria provided some clarity on what exactly he wants to do.

Ilia Topuria discusses options for his next fight

“This is something that I want to do, the UFC knows that,” Topuria told Fox Sports Australia on fighting Makhachev. “But at the end of the day, this is something that the UFC decide. They know how to run the business. They have a lot of experience. So, if they tell me they want me to keep defending the belt in the 145-pound division, maybe I will do that. But if they let me go up to 155, I will do that also and be very glad.”

“Yeah, if I stay in 145 no one else deserves the fight more than him,” Topuria said of Volkanovski. “I have to give him the rematch because he deserves that. It’s not something that I decide. He owns his shot. So, if I stay at 145, I will do that. I don’t want to do that again because I like Volk, and I know what’s going to happen if we face each other again.

“Of course, it’s the same thing. I represent the new generation of mixed martial arts. I bring a different type of game that he’s used to. So, I know what’s going to happen. Maybe the next time, instead of knocking him out, I will submit him. Maybe I’m going to change that to a different type of clip.”

Ilia Topuria went on to note that if it was up to him, he’d battle Islam Makhachev next.