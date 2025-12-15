Ilia Topuria Endorses Gaethje vs. Pimblett Showdown For Interim Title At UFC 324: “Very Deserving For Both”
Ilia Topuria has fully backed the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett matchup for the interim lightweight title. Last month, Topuria announced he would take a hiatus from active competition for personal reasons, prompting the promotion to book an interim title clash between Gaethje and Pimblett as the main event of UFC 324 in January 2026.
However, the matchup sparked widespread backlash, with many in the MMA community criticizing the UFC’s matchmaking and arguing that the promotion overlooked the No. 1 lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, in favor of Gaethje and Pimblett.
Still, “El Matador” has no issue with the matchup and fully supports the bout.
Ilia Topuria Signs Off on Gaethje vs. Pimblett Interim Title Fight at UFC 324
During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes in Spanish, Ilia Topuria addressed the state of the lightweight division and voiced his approval for the interim title matchup between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324.
The reigning UFC 155-pound champion said both Gaethje and Pimblett have earned the opportunity, while also making it clear that sooner or later, they’ll have to face him.
“I had a conversation prior to the announcement, I knew everything that was going on,” Ilia Topuria said. “We had several conversations. Due to my personal situation, they knew I couldn’t compete in January, everything I’m going through personally. In the end, they decided to make an interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. I find it very deserving for both. It’s a title, very deserving for both, but that’s the closest they will ever be to getting a world title. I congratulate them, but at some point, they’re going to have to face the real deal.”