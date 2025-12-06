Iwo Baraniewski and Ibo Aslan Deliver Absolute Chaos in Epic 90-Second Clash – UFC 323 Highlights

Iwo Baraniewski made a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC 323.

In an early Fight of the Night contender, Baraniewski and Aslan went toe-to-toe in perhaps the most intense 90-second scraps in promotional history. From the get-go, both fighters came out swinging heavy and rocking each other. It was Aslan who struck first, rocking the newcomer and backing him up against the fence.

However, Baraniewski was far from done. Firing back, he caught Aslan clean and shifted the momentum. Aslan never once backed down, firing back with reckless abandon.

In the end, it would be Baraniewski who would come out on top, dropping Aslan with a right hand and putting him to sleep with a pair of booming blows on the mat.

Official Result: Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan via KO (strikes) at 1:29 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Ibo Aslan vs. Iwo Baraniewski at UFC 323:

