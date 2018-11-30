Highlights: Tim Means Mauls Ricky Rainey To Start TUF 28 Finale

Tim Means obviously came out looking to make a statement on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Fri., November 30, 2018) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Finale from The Pearl at The Palms Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Because he did just that by mauling Ricky Rainey to get the UFC’s doubleheader weekend started off right. Afterward, he called out longtime veteran Diego Sanchez.

It was a dominant, much-needed showing for ‘Dirty Bird.’ Watch it here: