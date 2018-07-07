Highlights: Dan Hooker Scores Massive KO To Kick Off UFC 226

Surging lightweight Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker brought three straight finish wins into his preliminary card bout against Gilbert Burns at tonight’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the opportunity to debut on the packed UFC lightweight top 15 at hand, the New Zealand native capitalized in a huge way, countering a big right hand from Burns and dropping him with an absolutely massive left hand.

It was quite the way to get UFC 226 started off right. Watch the electrifying knockout right here:

🇳🇿 New Zealand stand up!@DanTheHangman earns his FOURTH finish in a row at #UFC226! Sensational! pic.twitter.com/HL9JkAwXWZ — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2018