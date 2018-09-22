Highlights: AJ McKee Scores Vicious “Knockout Of The Year” Contender

Most of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has been understandably fixated on this week’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor presser. However, Bellator featherweight AJ McKee made his own impact at last night’s (Fri., September 21, 2018) Bellator 205.

Facing late replacement John Macapa in Boise, McKee came out firing on all cylinders. The top-ranked competitor scored a powerful left hand that blatantly knocked Macapa out. McKee noticed it and refused to land up any follow-up blows as a result. It was something you don’t always see in the heat of battle due to the emotions involved.

In any case, McKee secured a legit ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender only 69 seconds into the first round. Watch the vicious knockout courtesy of MMA Fighting below: