Teen BJJ Sensation Helena Crevar Scores Quick-Fire Submission Win in ONE Championship Debut

Teen BJJ sensation Helena Crevar made a statement in her ONE Championship debut.

After topping the podium at last year’s IBJJF world championship, Crevar made the most of her global premiere at ONE Fight Night 39 in Bangkok. Squaring off with Hawaiian judoka Teshya Noelani Alo, Crevar immediately put her size and experience to work, scoring a dominant submission victory just 100 seconds into the scrap.

Official Result: Helena Crevar def. Teshya Noelani Alo via submission (estima lock) at 1:40.

Crevar’s ONE debut did come with a hint of controversy. Originally, her bout with Alo was scheduled to be in the bantamweight grappling division. However, 36 hours before Fight Night, Crevar weighed in a whopping 24 pounds over the limit.

Unable to make the bantamweight limit or even an acceptable catchweight, the fight was ultimately renegotiated as an openweight clash.

