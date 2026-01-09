Grappling Great Helena Crevar Reveals Her Vision with ONE Championship: “Build something long‑lasting”

After winning gold on some of BJJ’s biggest stages, teen sensation Helena Crevar is ready to forge her legacy in ONE Championship.

On Friday, January 23, Crevar will make her highly anticipated promotional debut against Teshya Noelani Alo at ONE Fight Night 39 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the first step in what Crevar hopes to be a legacy-building run with ONE.

“I’ve already won big titles in IBJJF, Polaris, CJI – all of that is important to me – but with ONE I want to build something long‑lasting,” Crevar told Cageside Press. “This debut against Teshya Alo is just the first step. I want to be active, I want to face the best girls in my division, and I want people to know that if my name is on the card, it’s going to be an aggressive, submission‑heavy match. That’s the kind of legacy I’m trying to build here.”



According to BJJHeroes.com, Crevar is a spectacular 37-4 in her competitive career, with 27 of those victories coming by way of submission. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that she has never once been submitted.

Along the way, Crevar has topped the podium at CJI 2, captured the Polaris 70kg title, and, most recently, captured gold at the IBJJF world championships in 2025.

Helena Crevar refuses to buckle under pressure

Accomplishing so much before her 19th birthday, Crevar knows that the expectations are high for her big debut on ONE Championship’s global stage.