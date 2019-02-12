Heavyweight Champ Daniel Cormier Postpones His Retirement

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier seemed pretty set on his March retirement. However, in this crazy sport nothing is a sure thing.

Cormier Pushes Date Back

Cormier still seems content on retirement this year, he is just pushing the probable date back to the spring or summer. “DC” cites a long list of nagging injuries including arthritis in his wrist as the main reasons why he needs extra time to prepare for what could be his last fight.

“I just don’t know if I’m going to do what I did in New York again, where I have to fight where I’m not 110 percent,” Cormier said Monday on The MMA Hour. “Because I truly do feel like the reason my back went out was because I went from zero to trying to prepare for a fight in three weeks and I can’t really do that. I need those first four weeks of a pre-training camp just to prepare my body to go through a full eight-week camp.”

“I used to do 12 weeks, I did all that in four and that’s why my body started falling apart on me. Twelve weeks and I’m not at 100 percent, so say, I don’t know, spring? Summer? I don’t know. Not exactly sure yet.”

Possible Opponent For “DC?”

As for who Cormier will be fighting in his probable final fight, we’ll, that is still very much up in the air at this point. But the former “double champ” does seem to have a soft spot for a certain WWE superstar. Whether or not the timing works out is another story.

“We’re not waiting for Brock Lesnar,” Cormier said. “Because of my injuries, I’m just not available to fight. If I was available to fight, I probably would have fought Stipe already. But I’m just not available to fight right now so we’ll see what happens with Lesnar and then we’ll address what’s after that.”