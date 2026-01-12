Golden Globes Viewers Blast UFC Fighter Appearance – ‘Pointless’ Promotion Sparks Controversy

UFC Athletes Mackenzie Dern and Brian Ortega’s Golden Globes Moment Backfires Online. UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern and featherweight contender Brian Ortega made an unexpected appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, but their brief stage presence sparked confusion and backlash from viewers who questioned the relevance of mixed martial arts fighters at Hollywood’s prestigious awards ceremony.

Fans Rip ‘Random’ UFC Cameo at Golden Globes: ‘That Was Bizarre’

The cameo occurred midway through the broadcast when announcer Marc Malkin introduced the segment with a scripted line about needing “extra security from the UFC” for the next presenters. Dern and Ortega then walked onto the stage to hard-rock guitar music and flashing spotlights, posed briefly at center stage, and exited without speaking. The entire appearance lasted roughly 30 seconds.

The moment immediately drew criticism on social media, with many viewers expressing bewilderment at the random insertion. One viewer wrote on X, “Mackenzie Dern and Brian Ortega just walked out at the Golden Globes for no reason whatsoever. That was bizarre.” Another posted, “Very random forced #ufc cameo. Corporate synergy,” while someone else commented, “the ufc people looked just as confused about why they were there as i was.”

Frustration mounted among viewers who felt the segment wasted valuable broadcast time during a ceremony that rushed through other presentations. “The Globes took the time to televise two UFC fighters wordlessly walking to the end of the stage and back like a 5th grade girl modeling her new back to school clothes but Best Score was presented during a commercial break??!?” one viewer wrote. Others noted that substantive awards were shunted to commercial breaks to accommodate promotional segments like the UFC appearance.

The cameo served as promotion for Paramount’s recently announced seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with UFC that began January 1, 2026. The agreement makes Paramount the exclusive home for all UFC events in the United States, with all 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights available on Paramount+ at no additional cost, eliminating the traditional pay-per-view model. CBS, owned by Paramount, broadcast the Golden Globes ceremony.

Dern, who won the UFC strawweight championship in October 2025 by defeating Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321, appeared on the red carpet in a silver and blue sequined gown. Ortega, currently ranked ninth in the featherweight division, wore a tailored suit. The two fighters also appeared in multiple Paramount+ commercials during the broadcast.

The segment followed the acceptance speech for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, which went to “The Secret Agent,” and preceded the presentation by “Heated Rivalry” stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. The “Heated Rivalry” actors, who play rival hockey players in the HBO Max series, were ostensibly the reason for the UFC fighters’ “security” presence, though no interaction between the groups occurred.

Paramount launched a comprehensive marketing campaign ahead of UFC 324, its first event under the new deal, scheduled for January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas. The Golden Globes appearance represented one component of that promotional push, though critics described it as tone-deaf corporate synergy that disrupted the flow of the awards ceremony.

Despite the online criticism, the UFC’s official social media account highlighted the appearance with enthusiasm, posting, “The Octagon Hollywood @MackenzieDern and @BrianTCity represented the UFC at the Golden Globes tonight!” Dern had told MTV before the ceremony that she was “super happy to be a champion and be representing the Golden Globes with Brian,” adding that the partnership would help the UFC “reach so many different people.”