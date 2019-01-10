Glover Teixeira Explains Why He Can’t Just ‘Bang It Out’ Anymore

Former title challenger Glover Teixeira is far from done. But the 39-year-old knows that he can’t continue to get involved in wild brawls inside the Octagon.

The last couple of years have been rough for Teixeira due to injuries. He only stepped foot in the Octagon one time last year in an uninspiring loss to Cory Anderson. A shoulder injury would keep the Brazilian from fighting Jimi Manuwa in their scheduled bout last September.

Teixeira will make his return at UFC on ESPN+ 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 19. He will be taking on Ion Cutelaba in a feature light heavyweight bout.

“We have to deal with certain situations in our careers,” Teixeira told MMAjunkie. “I was injured and couldn’t fight, I last fought with a slight problem in my shoulder. I underwent intense physical therapy. My shoulder is a lot better now, compared to when I fought Corey Anderson. That’s how it goes. We have to deal with small injuries that get worse as time goes by. It’s important to have the right strategy. I can’t commit to things or fight like I used to, I can’t just bang it out. I have to be more intelligent in training and in fighting .”

Experience Will Win?

It appears you can teach an old dog new tricks as Teixeira has changed his fighting ideology up. Although he still packs one hell of a punch, the Brazilian believes his experience will be the deciding factor in his bout with Cutelaba.

“I’ll have the perfect strategy to beat him,” Teixeira said. “Between youth and experience, of course youth is better. But not in this fight. I think he’s a young guy who has a lot of learning ahead of him. I’ll beat him without a doubt. He’s not on our level yet, compared to the top five or top 10 in our weight class. Of course, he’ll have a lot of great accomplishments in his career – just not this time.”

Let us know what you think. Will Teixeira’s experience be the difference in his fight with Cutelaba, or will the youth of “The Hulk” be a bigger factor?