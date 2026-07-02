GLORY Collision 10: Mory Kromah Defends Heavyweight Title Against Antonio Plazibat on December 12

GLORY has confirmed its heavyweight title fight for the end of the year. Champion Mory Kromah will put the GLORY Heavyweight World Title on the line against Croatian contender Antonio Plazibat at GLORY Collision 10, set for December 12 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Mory Kromah vs. Antonio Plazibat Announced

“The Black Ghost” Kromah, 26, won the GLORY Heavyweight World Championship on February 7 at GLORY 105 in Arnhem after winning the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. The Guinean-Dutch fighter carries a professional record of 38-3-1 with 22 knockouts heading into this title defense. He has already defended the belt once, stopping Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin with a flying knee in the third round at GLORY Collision 9 on June 13 in Rotterdam.

Mory Kromah Glory 94 KO

Plazibat, ranked third in GLORY’s heavyweight division, enters the fight at 24-5 with 17 knockouts. The 32-year-old from Split, Croatia stands 1.94 metres and has been a fixture in GLORY’s heavyweight top five since joining the promotion in 2019, when he earned Newcomer of the Year honors and co-produced Fight of the Year in the same calendar.

He is a former K-1 World Grand Prix heavyweight winner and holds multiple national amateur titles, including the 2018 WAKO European Championship gold medal. At Collision 9, Plazibat scored a fourth-round knockout over Anis Bouzid, setting the stage for the face-off with Kromah at the post-fight press conference where the two confirmed this matchup.

The pair nearly shared a ring before. At GLORY 105 in February, both were entered in the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament and were on a collision course for the final before injury complications changed the bracket’s outcome. Since then, exchanges between the two camps have kept the rivalry running hot. In April, Kromah responded sharply to public criticism from Plazibat ahead of his first title defense, promising a statement fight when the time came.

GLORY Collision 10

December 12 holds an added layer of significance as it is Plazibat’s birthday. He was born on December 12, 1993, meaning the fight takes place on his 33rd birthday.

The GelreDome in Arnhem has hosted several of GLORY’s biggest events, including both GLORY 105 and GLORY Collision 9’s predecessor card. GLORY’s Collision series has become the promotion’s flagship event format, with Collision 9 drawing nearly 12,000 fans to a sold-out Rotterdam Ahoy.