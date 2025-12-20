The UFC had Gillian Robertson matched up against Amanda Lemos for UFC Vegas 112 on December 13, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Nevada. Hours before they stepped into the octagon, that fight fell apart. Lemos withdrew due to a mouth injury that the Nevada State Athletic Commission flagged, leaving Robertson without an opponent on one of the year’s final cards.

The UFC rebooked them for March 14, 2026, at UFC Fight Night, again at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This time, they’ll actually get in the cage.

Gillian Robertson vs. Amanda Lemos Re-Booked for March 14

The matchup carries significance for both fighters, though they’re heading in different directions. Robertson sits at number 10 in the strawweight rankings on a four-fight winning streak. Lemos, ranked fifth, lost to Tatiana Suarez in September at Noche UFC. Both need a convincing win to stay relevant in the 115-pound mix.​

Lemos brings sharper striking. The 38-year-old Brazilian operates with a southpaw stance, mixing quick combinations with 54% striking efficiency. She’s 15-5-1 overall and 9-5 inside the UFC. Her wins include current champion Mackenzie Dern (February 2024) and Iasmin Lucindo (March 2025).

At 16-8 overall with a 13-6 UFC record, Robertson has built her name on submissions. She holds the record for most submission finishes in women’s UFC history with a 7-1 submission record since joining the promotion. Her last five fights show four wins over Rodriguez, Waterson-Gomez, and Viana.

Lemos has experience advantages though. Her background in title-eliminator fights against Suarez and Zhang Weili gives her composure. Even in the Suarez loss, she landed solid damage in round three despite being grounded – showing improved awareness.

Prediction models favor Lemos at 62%, seeing counter-striking and precision entries as her knockout path. Robertson gets 38%, but her submission route, particularly in round two, carries instant fight-changing power.​