In search of a quickfire Octagon return off the back of his UFC 287 victory over Jorge Masvidal earlier this month, welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns has called for a UFC 288 co-headliner on short-notice against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Burns, the current #5 ranked welterweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 287 in Miami, Florida earlier this month, defeating Poirier’s training partner, Masvidal in a dominant unanimous decision victory.

The victory propelled Rio de Janeiro native, Burns back to the winner’s enclosure off the back of a close decision loss of his own against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 274 back in April of last year.

Over the course of the weekend, however, reports confirmed how a slated UFC 288 co-main event bout between former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush had been shelved amid an injury to the Brazilian, leaving the pay-per-view main card short.

And following UFC Fight Night Kansas City, promotional president, Dana White confirmed how he planned to trash out a new co-main event for the Newark, New Jersey start today – with Gilbert Burns likely to feature in the conversation in the wake of links to a title-eliminator against Belal Muhammad.

Gilbert Burns calls for surprising fight with Dustin Poirier in May

However, in what appears to be faltering talks between Burns and the streaking, Muhammad – the Brazilian has offered former interim lightweight champion, Poirier a return to active competition on just over two weeks’ notice in ‘The Garden State‘.

“All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog!” Gilbert Burns tweeted. “May 6 I suppose to fight Belal (Muhammad) for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect. #UFC288.”

All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect ✊🏾 #ufc288 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 17, 2023





Replying to one-time welterweight title challenger, Burns, Lafayette striker, Poirier claimed he could successfully make weight on short notice for a welterweight fight, however, admitted that he was in less than fighting shape – but maintained “money talks”.

“Respect, Gilbert (Burns),” Dustin Poirier tweeted. “I can make 170 (pounds) no problem. I’m not really in fight shape but (money bag emoji) talks.”

Respect Gilbert 👊 I can make 170 no problem, I'm not really in fight shape but 💰 talks — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 17, 2023

Yet to return to the Octagon since November of last year, Poirier most recently retained his status in the division’s top-3 with an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission win over Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden.