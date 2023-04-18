In search of a quickfire Octagon return off the back of his UFC 287 victory over Jorge Masvidal earlier this month, welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns has called for a UFC 288 co-headliner on short-notice against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.
Burns, the current #5 ranked welterweight contender, most recently co-headlined UFC 287 in Miami, Florida earlier this month, defeating Poirier’s training partner, Masvidal in a dominant unanimous decision victory.
The victory propelled Rio de Janeiro native, Burns back to the winner’s enclosure off the back of a close decision loss of his own against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 274 back in April of last year.
Over the course of the weekend, however, reports confirmed how a slated UFC 288 co-main event bout between former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush had been shelved amid an injury to the Brazilian, leaving the pay-per-view main card short.
And following UFC Fight Night Kansas City, promotional president, Dana White confirmed how he planned to trash out a new co-main event for the Newark, New Jersey start today – with Gilbert Burns likely to feature in the conversation in the wake of links to a title-eliminator against Belal Muhammad.
Gilbert Burns calls for surprising fight with Dustin Poirier in May
However, in what appears to be faltering talks between Burns and the streaking, Muhammad – the Brazilian has offered former interim lightweight champion, Poirier a return to active competition on just over two weeks’ notice in ‘The Garden State‘.
“All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog!” Gilbert Burns tweeted. “May 6 I suppose to fight Belal (Muhammad) for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect. #UFC288.”
Replying to one-time welterweight title challenger, Burns, Lafayette striker, Poirier claimed he could successfully make weight on short notice for a welterweight fight, however, admitted that he was in less than fighting shape – but maintained “money talks”.
“Respect, Gilbert (Burns),” Dustin Poirier tweeted. “I can make 170 (pounds) no problem. I’m not really in fight shape but (money bag emoji) talks.”
Yet to return to the Octagon since November of last year, Poirier most recently retained his status in the division’s top-3 with an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission win over Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden.